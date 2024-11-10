Anna Kendrick Stuns in Nude Sweetheart Corset Dress, “So So Pretty”

Hollywood movie star Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Trolls) turned heads at the Baby2Baby gala this weekend in Los Angeles in a stunning strapless nude-colored sequin corset dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Her fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied: “So so pretty!”

Kendrick appears to favor a sweetheart neckline, as seen below at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) gala in a dramatic, chartreuse strapless gown.

Kendrick is promoting her new Netflix film, which she stars in and directs, Woman of the Year. She plays the protagonist, a woman in the 1970s who went on the TV game show, The Dating Game, and was matched (unbeknownst to everyone) with a serial killer.

Get ready to see more of Kendrick: she will appear next in the upcoming A Simple Favor sequel with Blake Lively (Gossip Girl). Their two characters travel to the romantic isle of Capri, Italy where Stephanie (Lively) gets married to a rich Italian businessman (Michele Morrone). Bonus: Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Elizabeth Perkins (Big) co-star. Below is Kendrick on the set in a strapless corset floral pattern dress.