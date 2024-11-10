Jessica Alba Wows In Stunningly Sheer Tube Dress, “So Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star and The Honest Company CEO Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, Sin City, Honey) turned heads at the 2024 Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles this weekend — in a stunningly sheer terra cotta-colored tube dress by fashion designer Zuhair Murad.

Alba’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied; “So gorgeous.”

As seen below, the embroidered dress Alba is wearing comes with a belt. Designer Murad wrote about the gown (which is from their Resort 2025 collection): “Conveying the enchantment with the ancient era in a collection inspired by ancestral themes, reinterpreted with a contemporary accent.”

As seen below at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, actress/singer Gabrielle Lemaire also wore the dress without the belt.

Get ready to see more of Alba: she’s filming a new mystery crime series ‘Confessions on the 7:45’ and she she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming biopic race car movie Maserati: the Brothers with Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) and Andy Garcia (The Godfather). Oscar winning director Bobby Moresco (Crash) directs Maserati: the Brothers, which is scheduled to be released in October 2025.