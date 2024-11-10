Charlize Theron Wows in Navel-Plunging Corset Dress, “Smoking Hot”

Two Fast & Furious movie stars turned heads at the Baby2Baby charity gala this weekend in New York City — Jordana Brewster flaunted her fit physique in a stunning sheer plunging black dress with cutouts and a hip-high slit.

Brewster’s Fast & Furious co-star, Oscar winner Charlize Theron (Monster), turned heads in a navel-plunging white gown with a dark corset waist by fashion label Schiaparelli, as seen below.

Theron’s fans are going wild over the chic look. One replied: “She’s smoking hot” while another chimed in and wrote: “I feel like the dress is wearing her.”

When Theron shared the photos below, featuring the side and back of that stunning dress, she captioned the series: “Finally out of my sweats.”

Get ready to see more of Theron: she finished filming the superhero action/adventure sequel The Old Guard 2 with Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction) and she’s reprising her role as Lorraine Broughton for another upcoming sequel, Atomic Blonde 2. Theron has also been cast for the action film Two for the Money with Daniel Craig of the James Bond film franchise.