Fast & Furious movie star Jordana Brewster turned heads in Los Angeles in the sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, double cutouts at the waist, and a hip-high slit, for the Baby2Baby gala which was hosted by hair care brand Paul Mitchell.

The raven-haired beauty captioned the photos (and video with her husband Mason Morfit), “Gussied up.”

Brewster’s fans are going wild over the seductive fashion-forward ensemble. As one replied “ooooh lala!!

Brewster isn’t shy about showing some skin as seen below in the recent “cheeky” photo taken at a shooting range on a windy day.

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she’s promoting her new film, the thriller Cellar Door with Scott Speedman (Underworld, The Strangers, Felicity) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, black-ish).

As seen in the Cellar Door trailer above, Brewster and Speedman play a married couple who looking for a fresh start after a miscarriage, “find themselves being gifted the house of their dreams with one caveat – they can never open the cellar door.” Fishburne plays the eccentric man who gifts them the house with the caveat.