Kristin Chenoweth Stuns in Sheer Corset Dress, “Gorgeous”

Triple-threat entertainer Kristin Chenoweth turned heads on stage at the Hollywood Bowl where she and other talented celebrities celebrated the 75th birthday of Grammy winning composer David Foster. As seen in the photos below, the petite blonde beauty stunned in a strapless black corset top gown with a white skirt by fashion designer Pamela Rolland.

Swipe the photo series below to see Chenoweth with her husband, musician Josh Bryant, enjoying the food provided by In-n-Out Burgers, standing back stage with Foster’s wife, actress/singer Katharine McPhee Foster (Scorpion, Smash), and engaged in conversation with EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple).

Chenoweth’s fans are going wild over the photos. More than one replied, “Gorgeous!” and another wrote: “This look and dress on you is absolutely stunning.”

Get ready to see more of Chenoweth: she’s promoting her new Netflix movie Our Little Secret with Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday). Trailer below.

In Our Little Secret, Lohan and Ian Harding play two resentful exes who must awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning their new partners are siblings, and decide to keep their past relationship a secret from their new partners and their family. Chenoweth plays the (hilariously) disapproving and protective mother of Lohan’s new boyfriend.