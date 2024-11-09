Idina Menzel Stuns in Oxblood Red Dress with Kristin Chenoweth, “Changed for Good”

Triple-threat entertainer Idina Menzel, who’s best known as the voice of Elsa in the Frozen film franchise, turned heads this week in a stunning oxblood red dress by New York fashion label Simkhai.

As seen above and below, the dress has a ribbed cotton top and a faux leather (viscose) flared skirt. Celebrity stylist Tara Swennen added a pair of silver pointed-toe stilettos by Italian luxury shoe label LeSilla.

Menzel reunited with her former Wicked co-star Kristin Chenoweth — the two played the witches Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in the original Broadway production more than 20 years ago.

As seen above, the two are famous for their dramatic performance of the song “For Good.” With the reunion photos above, Chenoweth replied, “Changed for Good.”

Get ready to see more of Menzel: she’s working on the third installment of Frozen (which is scheduled for a 2027 release) with Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf).

Menzel has also been cast for the dark comedy film Latchkey Kids, which is about a 9-year-old boy name Shae (Alan Kim, Minari, IF, Theater Camp) who befriends an eccentric teenage girl, Aja (Elsie Fisher, the voice of Agnes in the Despicable Me movies).

Menzel is cast as the mother of Aja, who is “looking to escape the troubling life her mother has created for her, all the while the local enforcement believe the boy might be offing his babysitters.” Jae Suh Park (Friends From College) was cast as the mother of Shae.