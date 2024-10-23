Susan Sarandon Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress, “The Crusher”

Hollywood movie star Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking, Lorenzo’s Oil, Thelma & Louise, Bull Durham, The Rocky Horror Picture Show) is turning heads on the cover of the luxury shopping publication, Marfa Journal.

As seen in the photos above and below, the 78-year-old auburn-haired beauty struck more than one pose (on a window ledge, pulling out towels from the dryer, offering a bunch of flowers) in a stunning strapless black corset dress by fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.

Sarandon also posed in a polka-dot dress on the floor, as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Sarandon: she plays bowling champion Linda “The Crusher” Curson in the comedy The Gutter with Shameik Moore, D’Arcy Carden, and Paul Reiser, see trailer below. The Gutter will be released on December 1.

The Oscar winner will also appear in Tyler Perry‘s dramatic WWII Netflix movie The Six Triple Eight with Kerry Washington (Scandal).

Based on a true story, The Six Triple Eight is about a group of Black women who “joined the war to fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. Faced with discrimination and a country devastated by war, they managed to sort more than 17 million pieces of mail ahead of time.”

The Six Triple Eight, which also stars Sam Waterson and Oprah Winfrey, will be released on December 20, 2024. Trailer above.