Julianne Moore Leaves Fans “Tongue Tied” in White Ruffle Dress

Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven, Still Alice, The Hours, Boogie Nights) turned heads at the London Film Festival (LFF).

At the premiere of her new film, The Room Next Door, the red-haired beauty stunned in a new bright white dress with an asymmetrical ruffle and buttons by Bottega Veneta.

Celebrity stylist Pia Aung shared the photos below and reported: “Ending LFF on the highest note. Working with insanely talented and wonderful Julianne Moore for her role in Pedro Almodovar’s first English feature film the room next door.” Aung also gave props to the “best styling team, Kate Young and Natalie Gilhool.”

As seen below, Almodovar was at the premiere too, but Moore’s co-star Tilda Swinton was not.

Moore’s fans are going wild over the new dress. As one replied: “Tongue tied I am.”

Get ready to see more of Moore: she’s filming the upcoming dark comedy Netflix series Sirens with Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock and Kevin Bacon. Devon (Fahy) is concerned about her sister’s (Alcock) unhealthy relationship with her new wealthy, cultish boss (Moore). Bacon plays the husband of Moore’s character.

Fun fact: Moore and Bacon played lovers in the 2011 romantic comedy movie Crazy, Love, Stupid.