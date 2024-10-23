Saoirse Ronan Stuns in Sexy Backless Dress, “High Octane”

Hollywood movie star Saoirse Ronan, who is known for her dramatic roles in films including Lady Bird, Little Women, Brooklyn, Atonement, and The Lovely Bones, among others, turned heads at the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles.

As seen above and below, the 30-year-old American-Irish actress wore a stunning strapless black dress by Louis Vuitton‘s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. Vogue magazine called the look, “high-octane.” Swipe to see the posterior view.

Ronan told Vogue: “The dress, to me, showcases how well Nicolas understands a woman’s body and the power it holds.”

Ronan’s fan are going wild over the super glamorous look. More than one replied, “perfection,” and “my favorite look of the whole night.”

Get ready to see more of Ronan: she will appear next in the upcoming and untitled Netflix film based on C.S. Lewis’s fantastic family story, The Chronicles of Narnia. It’s a reunion for Ronan and director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Barbie).