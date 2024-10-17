Michigan Senator Tells Trump “Don’t Come Back” After “Talking Smack” About Detroit

During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago this week, former President Donald Trump denigrated the United States of America, calling it a “developing nation” — and again slammed the city of Detroit as an example, claiming that the city has “never come back.”

[NOTE: It was the second time in a week that Trump had savaged Detroit, the first being while he was speaking in the Motor City itself — see below.]

Speaking in Detroit last Thursday, Trump said: “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” referring to his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

Trump in Detroit: The whole country will be like Detroit if Kamala Harris is your president pic.twitter.com/KW3nqtuSd9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Rejecting Trump’s portrayal of his city, Democratic Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan responded: “Detroit just hosted the largest NFL Draft in history, the Tigers are back in the playoffs, the Lions are headed to the Super Bowl, crime is down and our population is growing. Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump’s help.”

But what you left out is Detroit’s poverty rate has DECREASED from 42%. Homicides FELL 18%, earning the city its lowest crime rates in 57 years. We launched a coalition of nonprofits to help reduce child poverty by connecting families with expanded Child Tax Credit.



We know you… https://t.co/xy4wUO55xE — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) October 11, 2024

Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also scolded the former President for “talking smack about Detroit” and refuted his claims, saying the city is now on the rise as factories are being built and more middle-class jobs are being created.

As President, Donald Trump failed Detroit. Now he has the audacity to talk smack about our city, again. pic.twitter.com/jZWFq1uS4q — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 16, 2024

In a less measured response, Michigan State Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow warned Trump that Detroit didn’t need Trump’s opinion. McMorrow instead told the former President to stay away, writing, “As a proud elected representative of tens of thousands of Detroiters: [expletive] this guy. Don’t come back.”

Note: Trump is holding a rally in downtown Detroit — at the convention center Huntington Place — on Friday, October 18.