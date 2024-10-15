Kelsea Ballerini Stuns in Cutout Swimsuit, “Felt Like I Was Punishing Myself”

Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini is on the cover of the November/December issue of Women’s Health.

The health and fitness magazine reports: “After five grueling years of intense workouts, Kelsea was burned out,” and quotes the four-time Grammy Award nominee as saying: “It almost felt like I was punishing myself to become what I thought I was supposed to be, visually, in my industry.”

But after what the magazine calls “a hard reset,” the 31-year-old blonde beauty “ultimately fell in love with the Lagree Method,” which is a high intensity, low impact workout performed on a machine called the Megaformer.

Ballerini said of the photo shoot and interview with Women’s Health: “We had such a lovely time shooting this with a dream team in New York last month. I’m flattered to be your cover girl this month.”

Get ready to see more of Ballerini: she’s promoting her new album, Patterns, which will be available on October 25.