Sarah Michelle Gellar’s New Haircut Has Fans “Running to Salon”

Hollywood star Sarah Michelle Gellar is known for her roles in movies including Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby-Doo, and on TV series including Wolf Pack and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, among others.

Get ready to see more of the blonde beauty. She’s filming the Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, which is set in 1991 Miami.

When Gellar shared the photo of herself in her Dexter character — she plays Miami Police Department’s Tanya Martin — she captioned it, “She bangs” with a woman getting her hair cut emoji.

Gellar’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new hair style. Candace Cameron Bure (Full House) replied, “Running to salon now.” Others see a resemblance to pop star Sabrina Carpenter, as one replied: “Sabrina Carpenter?? That you, playa?” Another created the hybrid moniker, “Buffy Carpenter.”

Gellar jumped into the “crossover” character game by sharing a photo from the set of Dexter: Original Sin with Patrick Dempsey, who’s best known for his TV role as Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy. She captioned the photo: “The crossover you didn’t know you needed (#McBuff?!?)”

Dexter: Original Sin, which stars Patrick Gibson as the young serial killer, premieres Friday, December 13, 2024. Christian Slater (Heathers, Mr. Robot) reprises his role as Dexter’s adoptive father, Harry Morgan, and Christina Milian plays a Miami PD detective.

Trailer above, and yes, that is the original Dexter, Michael C. Hall, narrating.