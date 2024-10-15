Ivanka Trump Wears Crop Top for Disaster Relief, Thanks Elon Musk

Former White House advisor to her father, former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, wore a striped crop top sweater in Western North Carolina this week, where she met disaster relief organizations (CityServe, Love and Life, Mercy Chefs) who were providing hot meals and emergency supplies to those in need after the destruction wreaked by Hurricane Helene.

Ms. Trump also thanked those who coordinated air rescues for those stranded and thanked MAGA loyalist billionaire Elon Musk for the “over 300 Starlinks donated by SpaceX to help restore vital communication for Fire Departments.” She added, “Thanks Elon!”

Ms. Trump’s appearance was praised by numerous MAGA supporters, but also inspired an outcry from those who reject how the Republican nominee has politicized the tragedy, especially amidst recent reports that misinformed citizens are hunting FEMA relief workers, having been misled about their intentions.

Several commenters are asking Trump to tell her father to stop spreading misinformation about the government not helping those in need.

One replied: “So can you tell your dad to stop lying about the aid just for his own political gain. It’s immoral and it’s hurting people” and another responded: “Please ask your father to stop saying help from the current administration is not happening. It’s not true! Your father’s lies are hurting people in need! Ask him to stop lying. Even the Governor of Georgia denounced your father’s lies. It’s irresponsible!”