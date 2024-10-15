2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Kristin Cavallari “Making Him Jealous” In Sheer White Crochet Dress

by in Culture | October 15, 2024

Kristin Cavallari on Very Cavallari (E!)

When not promoting her jewelry and accessories collection Uncommon James, former reality TV star Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange CountyThe Hills, Very Cavallari) is often modeling.

As seen below, the blonde beauty struck more than one pose in a stunning sheer white crochet dress with a turtleneck collar for the luxury fashion and lifestyle magazine Numero Netherlands.

Cavallari’s fans are going wild over the new provocative look.

One replied “Oh you making him jealous hahah” — that’s a reference to Cavallari’s hot young ex-boyfriend, Mark Estes, whom Cavallari broke up with and said on her podcast (Let’s Be Honest, below) that he “needs to experience life” before settling into a long term relationship.

@kristincavallari #LetsBeHonest ♬ original sound – Kristin Cavallari

Estes is 24; Cavallari is 37 and the mother of three children with her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. With the new Instagram post below, Estes wrote: “You just gotta keep livin’ man, L I V I N.”