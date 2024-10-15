Carla Gugino Stuns in Plunging Jumpsuit, Set To Play Hollywood’s Most Beautiful Woman

Hollywood movie star Carla Gugino (Watchmen, American Gangster, Spy Kids, Sin City) recently turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning white and silver jumpsuit with a plunging cutout scoop neckline. And she’s about to turn heads on the big screen in two big projects.

Gugino’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied, “Gorgeous!”

Get ready to see more of Gugino: when not promoting her new film The Friend with Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, she’s working her new project, the Vivien Leigh biopic, The Florist.

Based on a collection of real love letters, The Florist is set in the 1960s and tells the story of how the Gone with the Wind (1939) and A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) star Leigh (Gugino) fell in love with a local florist, a WWII veteran, and while receiving electroconvulsive therapy for her bipolar disorder.

Gugino will step into Leigh’s troubled mind and some very glamorous shoes, as she portrays a woman many consider to be the most beautiful Hollywood star of all time.

The Florist is directed by Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black) who said about the project: “I was excited by taking these two discordant existences and making them touch, and seeing what that says about things like love, artistry, mental illness, and celebrity.” No word yet on who has been cast to play the florist.