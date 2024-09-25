U.S. Congressman Slams Trump’s “Crazy With Deadly Consequences” Plan

U.S. Congressman Slams Trump Plan: “Crazy With Deadly Consequences”

Though GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from the controversial Project 2025 — the Heritage Foundation’s 900-plus page presidential transition plan for a Trump presidency 2.0 — Democrats still commonly call the document “Trump’s plan.”

(The association isn’t a stretch: Trump has repeatedly praised the Heritage Foundation’s planning work on his behalf and a large number of Trump insiders are connected with the Project 2025 architecture.)

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), for example, asked constituents this week to “tune in for @HouseDemocrats hearing on the dangers of Trump’s Project 2025,” attributing ownership of the plan unambiguously to the former President.

Democrats have tried to use Project 2025 as an electoral cudgel, portraying its authors as extremists and capitalizing on its unpopular content — from abortion, birth control and IVF restrictions to eliminating field expertise in government.

The latter aspect of the plan proposes replacing knowledge workers throughout the federal government with MAGA loyalists, a move that would prioritize fealty to a certain identity (Trumpism) over merit in federal job requirements — an unusual, and some say hypocritical, move, in that the purported degrading of merit in favor of identity is MAGA’s chief argument against DEI initiatives (also to be hobbled in Project 2025).

[NOTE: Project 2025 isn’t just disliked by Liberals — the Harvard Youth Poll out this week revealed that even Republicans aged 18-to-29 aren’t in favor of the controversial plan, with just “14% viewing it favorably and 23% unfavorably.”]

Joined @HouseDemocrats for a hearing on all the ways Trump's crazy Project 2025 would harm hardworking American families. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wiNMPCi0Bm — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) September 24, 2024

Lieu held a hearing to expose more of “Trump’s plan,” calling the document “920 pages of crazy with deadly consequences.” Lieu outlines what he calls the plan’s “devastating impact” on reproductive health care and also on general health care, with its proposed elimination of the Affordable Care Act and the Department of Education.

“I can’t think of a single middle class family,” Lieu said, “or any family that would benefit from Project 2025.” Lieu elsewhere laments Project 2025’s plan to eliminate the National Weather Service.