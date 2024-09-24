Eva Mendes Stops NYC Traffic in Controversial “Mob Wife” Look

Hollywood movie star turned entrepreneur and children’s book author Eva Mendes (Hitch, Fast & Furious) is stopping traffic in New York City, where she’s launching her first picture book, Desi, Mami & the Never Ending Worries.

As seen below in the first slide, Mendes rocked a tight rose-colored t-shirt with a mauve pleated skirt and a bright blue coat draped over her shoulders. Be sure to swipe to see the whole collection.

Mendes appreciates the photos, but not the description of the look provided by InStyle magazine.

The self-described “working mami” wrote: “Ok InStyle magazine -I’ve loved you for years but there’s gotta be a better description for my look other than ‘mob wife.’ Eeeeek.”

Mendes encouraged her followers to come up with a better description for her style. She got the ball rolling with “Cuban Mami” and “Working Girl.”

Fellow Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster suggested “Bombshell” — with a dropped mic emoji.

Note: InStyle did respond to Mendes on Instagram and wrote: “Only meant as the highest of compliments! How about Fabu-Boss? Like a fabulous boss lady? “