Emma Roberts Stuns in Plunging Corset, ‘Tell Me Sweet Little Lies”

Newly engaged Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens) is promoting Season 2 of the hulu series Tell Me Lies.

Roberts is an executive producer of the psychological drama starring Grace Van Patten as the protagonist Lucy, who returns to college after breaking up with Stephen (Jackson White) but is “trapped in a new version of their volatile dynamic.” Sneak peek trailer below.

With the stunning photos below, of Roberts posing in a hounds tooth corset (by fashion label Elkin), she wrote: “tell me sweet little lies” and reminds her followers that Tell Me Lies is streaming now on hulu.

Look closely and you’ll see Roberts is wearing a unique pair of 22K gold plated earrings. Misho is the fashion-forward jewelry maker and they’re called Pebble Pods because they can hold Air Pods, too.

Bir İngiliz markası olan MISHO, AirPod'lar için yapılmış bir küpe koleksiyonunu kısa süre önce tanıttı. pic.twitter.com/nCSNfn3CQv — Wociety (@wociety) September 17, 2020

Note: It’s not the first time Roberts wore a sexy corset ensemble by Elkin, as seen below at the Vanity Fair pre-Oscars party.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she’s filming her second ad campaign for Italian cosmetics company Kiko Milano.