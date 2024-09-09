“Prayers for Patti” — Bruce Springsteen’s Wife’s Cancer Can’t Stop The “Fire”

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma as she and her husband, Bruce Springsteen, were readying their Broadway show six years ago, Patti Scialfa is now talking about her experience in a documentary film that is getting a lot of attention at the Toronto International Film Festival, Road Diary.
“This affects my immune system so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” Scialfa, a member of the E Street Band for four decades, says, reaching an audience that is — post COVID — much more aware of immune system perils and risks than any audience would be six years ago, when she was diagnosed.
“Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.” Spoiler note: When she does make her rare appearances to sing on stage, and when they kiss — fire.
The social media account Spring-Nuts, specializing in being nuts about all things Springsteen, shared Scialfa’s reveal in the film and pleaded with people to use her humbling, humanizing experience as a reminder to practice kindness and respect for the travails of others — especially those troubles you are unaware of.
“Prayers for Patti,” Spring-Nuts writes to begin a long post. “Again you never know what’s going on behind the scenes and in peoples lives. And we speculate. BE KIND TO ALL.”
