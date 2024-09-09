Olivia Culpo Stuns in Cheeky String Bikini, “Beautiful But Where’s CMC?”

When not cheering at Levi’s Stadium cheering on her husband, NFL running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, former Miss Universe beauty pageant winner and reality TV star Olivia Culpo (The Culpo Sisters) is often modeling.

In the photos below, Culpo is modeling her own collection with swimwear design label Montce.

When the 32-year-old brunette beauty dropped the tiny string bikini photos below taken in her native Rhode Island — the first captures her biting into a lobster roll — she captioned the series: “Around here it’s called a Lobstah roll.”

Swipe to Slide #3 to see the cheeky beach photo.

Culpo’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the end of summer photos including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Brooks Nader, who dropped a series of red heart emojis. NFL fans are chiming in with compliments too but want to know where her husband is: “Beautiful but where’s CMC?”

(Note: Nader is competing on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres on Tuesday, September 17.)

Get ready to see more of Culpo and McCaffery: The San Francisco 49ers face the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium on Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET on ABC.