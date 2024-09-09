Mariska Hargitay Stuns in Throwback Modeling Photo, “Just Like Your Mom”

Before landing the indelible role of NYPD detective Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, actress Mariska Hargitay was a beauty pageant winner. (She was crowned Miss Beverly Hills USA in 1982, and competed in the 1983 Miss California USA pageant.)

While filming Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU, Hargitay is keeping her fans entertained on Instagram with throwback photos of herself including the stunning close-up below.

Hargitay’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the bare-shouldered photo and are showering her with compliments including, “Woah!!! how come you are still this hot today???” and “Stunning in every single decade!!!!”

One fan noted the resemblance between Hargitay and her late mother, iconic Golden Age screen actress Jayne Mansfield, writing: “You’re stunning, just like your Mom.”

Note: Hargitay’s father was actor/bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay, who was named 1955 Mr. Universe.

Get ready to see more of Mariska Hargitay: she is back as Captain Benson for Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which premieres on Thursday, October 3 at 9 pm ET on NBC, right after Law & Order at 8 pm.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Hargitay continues to catch the bad guys with Ice-T (Sgt. Fin Tutuola) and Peter Scanavino (ADA Dominick ‘Sonny’ Carisi, Jr.).