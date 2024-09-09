Sean Penn’s Daughter “Pretty Cries” in Black Bikini

Former Hollywood power couple Sean Penn (Mystic River, Dead Man Walking) and Robin Wright (The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump) are the parents of two adult children including daughter, model/actress Dylan Penn, who starred in the 2021 film Flag Day with her father, who also directed the film.

When not acting, the 33-year-old blonde beauty has been enjoying the great outdoors. When she shared the photo series below, featuring her in a black bikini by a swimming pool, she captioned it: “cry laugh: the flip book.”

Penn’s fans and friends are going wild over the photos and her facial expressions. As one replied: “Pretty cry.” They also approve of her new black lace lingerie from Target, see selfie below.

Get ready to see more of Dylan Penn: she has two films in the works. She’s been cast in the drama Tramp, which looks at homelessness in Los Angeles “seen through the eyes of a young woman escaping sex trafficking.”

Dylan Penn will also appear on the big screen with her mother in the political satire Kissinger Takes Paris starring Tim Roth (The Hateful Eight, Pulp Fiction, Rob Roy) as Kissinger. The former Secretary of State is depicted as a young man, pre-Vietnam War, and as a 1960s “sex symbol.”

Tim Roth To Star As Henry Kissinger In CAA-Backed ‘Kissinger Takes Paris’; Robin Wright Among Cast. Kissinger Takes Paris is written and directed by Jeff Stanzler https://t.co/Vx8WjpPwzB pic.twitter.com/fcWdxuTQC7 — George Roussos (@baphometx) May 15, 2024

Bonus: Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds, Fried Green Tomatoes), Lucy Hale (Katy Keene), and comedians David Cross (Arrested Development), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), and Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine, Ballers), co-star.