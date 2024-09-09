Jennifer Connelly Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “Dog Days of Summer”

Hollywood movie star Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind, Labyrinth, Top Gun: Maverick) is promoting her new Apple TV+ series Dark Matter.

The 53-year-old raven-haired beauty says the sci-fi show is a love story. Connelly said: “It was kind of an ode to a marriage.” She added: “It’s told through this device of alternate realities, which is a fun idea, but it’s really an exploration of a couple. And I enjoyed that.”

In Dark Matter, Connelly plays the wife of the protagonist, Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a Chicago physicist who is “warped into an alternate version of his life, leaving him to fight to return to his life to prevent the alternate version of himself from taking over his family.”

When not acting, the Oscar-winning actress enjoys her days off, often on the water, in a boat, and rocking a bikini. Last week she shared the black string bikini photo below and captioned it: “Dog days of summer.”

In real life, Connelly is married to her husband of 20 years, fellow actor Paul Bettany (WandaVision, A Knight’s Tale, The Da Vinci Code, A Beautiful Mind).

On Valentine’s Day, Connelly sent a digital love letter to Bettany with the swimsuit photo below.

Get ready to see more of Connelly: not only was Dark Matter renewed for a second season but Connelly will also reprise her role as Melanie Cavill in Snowpiercer for the second half of the final season, which premieres on Sunday, September 15 on AMC.