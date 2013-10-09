Edward Snowden Slammed for Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theory, “Blowback”

Edward Snowden, the former American NSA contractor who leaked classified documents revealing global surveillance programs and was granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin in 2022, is sharing his opinion and speculation regarding the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his golf club in Florida on Sunday.

Snowden wrote on X: “We know little so far, but w alleged Trump shooter’s personal and public participation in military activity in Ukraine, it is hard to imagine this White House’s agencies can claim zero contact—’clean hands.’ Something of an Oswald vibe, here. Congress should get answers.”

We know little so far, but w alleged Trump shooter's personal and public participation in military activity in Ukraine, it is hard to imagine this White House's agencies can claim zero contact—"clean hands." Something of an Oswald vibe, here. Congress should get answers. pic.twitter.com/lDD1TLsLVf — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 15, 2024

Snowden added: “I’m not saying this guy was some pro on somebody’s payroll, obviously—in my opinion, the guy just looks deranged. But that doesn’t mean the government didn’t have a hand in encouraging his past militancy, as we once did with Bin Laden. We had a word for it at the CIA: blowback.”

Snowden’s commentary is being met with pushback from conservatives including Tom Nichols. The retired national security affairs professor at the U.S. Naval War College replied to Snowden: “We all know where your loyalties are, and we also know that you were not some superspy at the agency. You’ve done enough damage. Take your dacha and your pension.”

Iraqi war veteran and Task & Purpose host Chris Cappy also criticized Snowden: “You’re encouraging conspiracy theories before the evidence comes out. You have to know this language promotes wild speculation. We should stick to the facts until we learn more on this aspect you’re making wild guesses about.”

Cappy added: “You’re talking like you still have access to the NSA and CIA network database. these tweets gaining you favor with your new Daddy in Moscow?”

Edward Snowden blocked me for suggesting he has a conflict of interest when it comes to Russia. He could handle the entire wrath of the United States government but he could not handle how annoying I am. pic.twitter.com/NSkLujBN3M — Chris Cappy (@Cappyarmy) September 16, 2024

Both Nichols and Cappy report that Snowden has since blocked them on X.

Tom Nichols reported: “Snowden blocked me. That only took, like, a decade.”

Cappy reported: “Edward Snowden blocked me for suggesting he has a conflict of interest when it comes to Russia. He could handle the entire wrath of the United States government but he could not handle how annoying I am.”

Note: In August 2020, then-President Trump told the New York Post that he was considering letting Snowden return to the U.S. without facing jail time even though the House Armed Services Committee’s top Republican (Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas) and Democrat (Rep. Adam Smith of Washington) warned him against the idea.

Before launching his political career, in 2013, Trump called Snowden “a terrible threat” and a “traitor.”