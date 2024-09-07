E. Jean Carroll Says Attorney Churned Trump’s “Through the Meat Grinder”

E. Jean Carroll thanked her “illustrious” attorney Roberta “Robbie” Kaplan today for “crushing” Donald Trump‘s oral arguments before the U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday.

The GOP presidential nominee is appealing last year’s $5 million jury verdict which found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

With the photo below, of Carroll and Kaplan standing arm-in-arm outside of the courthouse, Carroll reported that Kaplan “churned Trump’s two tables-full of attorneys through the meat grinder.”

Thank you to the illustrious Robbie Kaplan!



She CRUSHED Trump's argument before the United States Court of Appeals yesterday.



She churned Trump's two tables-full of attorneys through the meat grinder.@kaplanrobbie Photo by Ivy Meeropol.https://t.co/G0YEEakMzZ pic.twitter.com/QQ0fMeZjdt — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 7, 2024

Carroll’s supporters are sending words of congratulations and are encouraging Carroll to “sue him again,” based on the remarks Trump made after the court appearance in New York.

Note: New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman wrote on Friday: “Kaplan on the possibility of filing new defamation claims: ‘I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: all options are on the table.'”

Trump admits he met E Jean Carroll but says "I don't think that counts."



"I never touched her. I would've had no interest in meeting her in any way, shape, or form," he adds.



He goes on to point out that Carroll's ex-husband is "African American" pic.twitter.com/aYP9aszmdm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

The former president held a press conference at Trump Tower where he continued to deny ever meeting Carroll (although he is aware of a photo of the two of them together at an event with their spouses at the time).

Trump also said of another woman who made similar allegations: “it couldn’t have happened, it didn’t happen, and she wouldn’t have been the chosen one.”

With his attorneys standing behind him, Trump did admit to being disappointed with his legal representation. He said: “I’m disappointed in my legal talent, I’ll be honest with you.”