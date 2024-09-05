MAGA-aligned media influencer Benny Johnson is working to get out in front of revelations that his company supplied content to a fledgling media operation that was allegedly funded by Russian operatives seeking to influence the 2024 U.S. elections.

After the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed an indictment of two Russian media operatives reportedly paying millions to source American content that espouses pro-Russian messaging, Johnson issued a statement on social media seeking to emphasize that he was ignorant of the Russian funding at the core of the operation.

Johnson, who boasts 2.7M followers on X, asserts that the allegations in the indictment “make clear that myself and other influencers were victims in this alleged scheme.”

A year ago, a media startup pitched my company to provide content as an independent contractor. Our lawyers negotiated a standard, arms length deal, which was later terminated. We are disturbed by the allegations in today’s… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2024

Johnson’s statement says lawyers “negotiated a standard, arms length deal” for his company to “provide content” for the suspected operation as an “independent contractor,” saying the deal was “later terminated.”

Presuming people will seek more details about the content and contract Johnson refers to — and anticipating further speculation about what he knew about this partnership — Johnson fired a preemptive warning to those who might characterize him as something other than the victim of the scheme. “My lawyers,” he writes, “will handle anyone who states or suggests otherwise.”

