Fmr. US Ambassador to Russia: “Shows How Bad Trump’s Negotiating Team Has Been Performing”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that if Ukraine doesn’t accept the American peace deal on the table with Russia that the U.S. should “walk away” from the negotiation process.

The deal that Vance refers to, according to the New York Times, “closely mirrors long standing Russian demands” as it would require Ukraine to accept Crimea as a Russian territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that acceptance goes against his country’s Constitution.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul shared his opinion on this week’s developments on X.

He wrote: “Putin was never asking for recognition of Crimean annexation before. That it has entered the discussion now, shows how bad Trump’s negotiating team has been performing. Offers of appeasement, without asking for anything in return, just fuel new demands for more concessions.”

Today, Ambassador of Ukraine to the US Oksana Markarova shared photos (below) and reported that last night: “terroristic Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv. At least 9 people killed, 63 injured, 42 hospitalized (including 6 children). Residential buildings hit and fires broke out. Rescue teams are working through debris in five districts of the capital. Pure evil.”

Putin is a terrorist. Why can’t Trump and Witkoff recognize this obvious fact? https://t.co/Q1we5W1uDs — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 24, 2025

(Note: Trump’s U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, New York real estate investor Steve Witkoff, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decided not to join the negotiation meetings in London on Wednesday.)

Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko replied to McFaul: “Maybe they support him.”

Sternenko’s NGO Sternenko Fund claims to have provided more than 170,000 FPV drones to the Ukrainian Defense Forces “to destroy the enemy effectively.”