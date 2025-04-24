Harvard Teacher Taunts Trump: “If You Had Taken My Class, You Would Have Learned How to Not Crash The Economy”

Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio (D) is voicing his support of Harvard University and its decision to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration after Team Trump put a freeze on $2 billion in federal funding headed to the iconic Ivy League school.

Harvard President Alan Garber, opting to fight the administration rather than capitulate to Trump’s demands like some other schools with less robust endowments, said the freeze is “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority.”

De Blasio responded to Harvard’s resistance on X by writing: “This is EXACTLY how you stop autocracy! Cede no ground, fight every time and NEVER let those in power normalize the slow, deadly path to Fascism. Deepest thanks to Alan Garber and Harvard.”

As seen in the photo below, De Blasio was at the Harvard Kennedy School last week and wrote: “Never been prouder to be associated with ⁦@Harvard⁩ as I am today. Someone had to refuse Trump’s orders and challenge his New McCarthyism, and they’re doing just that here in Cambridge. The students I met with today are proud their institution is protecting our freedoms.”

When Trump announced his plan to stop sending federal funding to Harvard during a cabinet meeting at the White House (see below), the President also complained about the school hiring De Blasio, whom Trump called “the worst mayor in the history of New York.”

De Blasio, who is a teaching fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics, replied to the President by taking a jab at Trump’s economic stewardship and sweeping global tariffs: “Well, Donald…if you had taken my class, you would have learned how to not crash the economy and create global chaos…”