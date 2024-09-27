Brie Larson Stuns in Plunging Black Satin Cocktail Dress, “Bashfully Playful”

In less than four months, Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Lessons in Chemistry, Room) will make her West End stage debut in the Greek tragedy, Elektra.

The California native plays the title character, who — with her brother — seeks revenge for the murder of their father. (Spoiler alert: it was his ex-wife and her new husband.)

But before she gets vengeful, Larson is getting playful. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star is entertaining her following on Instagram this week with a variety of photos featuring her in a variety of ensembles, as seen below in a stunning little black satin mini dress with a plunging neckline and a tiny black bow, with a pair of opaque black tights and Mary Jane stilettos.

Marc Jacobs, the designer behind the dress, describes it as “a timelessly elegant mini dress with an elongated V-Neckline,” saying this “take on the classic cocktail dress features a tastefully exaggerated hourglass silhouette, delicate spaghetti straps and archival bow detailing for a sophisticated and bashfully playful look.”

Earlier in the week, as seen below, Larson rocked a totally different look in a red cowgirl hat with black leather mini skirt and red fishnets in a public bathroom.