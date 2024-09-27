Reese Witherspoon Opens Elle Woods TV Show Casting to Public, Deadline Oct 25

Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for her portrayal of country music star June Carter in the film Walk the Line, but she might be best known for her role as the unconventional Harvard Law School graduate Elle Woods in the 2001 movie Legally Blonde.

The 48-year-old producer is currently working on a TV series with Amazon based on the Elle character, and as seen and heard in the video below, Witherspoon (rocking a hot pink suit a la Elle Woods) excitedly announces that they’re now looking for a young actress to play the iconic part in the Legally Blonde prequel, Elle.

“We are starting the casting process and we are making it open,” says Witherspoon. Anyone interested in playing a high school version of Elle Woods (set in the 1990s) can send a submission to the dedicated website findingelle.com.

@reesewitherspoon Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @Prime Video ♬ Perfect Day – Hoku

Each candidate needs to submit two videos: one to capture you in a Legally Blonde scene, the other is a “slate” video, where you provide information like name, age, height, location, and why you want the part… all under 30-seconds. Videos are due Friday, October 25. Resumes and headshots are optional.

Note: The series Elle will begin shooting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in April 2025.