Hollywood Star Taunts RFK Jr with Deeply Personal Photo, “Choose Wisely My Friend”

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s vice presidential pick Nicole Shanahan suggested this week that the Kennedy-Shanahan campaign might suspend their run and endorse GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Hollywood movie star Billy Baldwin (Backdraft, The Squid and the Whale), a known Democrat and supporter of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz — like his eldest brother Alec Baldwin — responded to the news by posting a photo of Kennedy with his late wife Mary Kennedy, the mother of his four children, who died of suicide in May 2012.

Hey Bobby… heard you're about to pull the plug on your campaign.

Choose wisely my friend.



Curious… have you heard from Robin, Emily or Kiki lately? pic.twitter.com/SwaNlFQepw — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 21, 2024

Baldwin captioned the photo with a warning: “Hey Bobby… heard you’re about to pull the plug on your campaign. Choose wisely my friend. Curious… have you heard from Robin, Emily or Kiki lately?”

People in the comments are furious with Baldwin and leaving comments including “Are you threatening RFK?” and “This some sort of blackmail?” Kennedy is also getting praised in the comments for reports he will throw his support behind Trump.

