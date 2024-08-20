Ex-Cop Running For Senate Slammed: “You Have No Shame, No Honor”

Former Republican strategist and Michigan resident Jeff Timmer — a devoted never-Trumper and senior advisor to the anti-Trump group, The Lincoln Project — ripped into former Michigan Congressman Mike Rogers, a one-time friend, for what Timmer characterized as a laughably disingenuous appearance with the GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Rogers, a former police officer and FBI agent who served in Congress from 2001 to 2015 — before Trump and MAGA essentially took over the GOP — is running again, this time for the Senate.

His law and order background is a big part of his political persona, and Timmer slams his former friend for campaigning with Trump, not only for the 34 crimes Trump has been convicted of, but for allegedly inciting the Capitol attack that injured more than 140 law enforcement officers.

[NOTE: Rogers and Democrat Elissa Slotkin are vying for the seat of Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who has represented Michigan in the Senate since 2001.]

Trump’s endorsement is crucial if Rogers is to compete, but Democrats and people like Timmer believe contradicts — and reveals as hypocritical — the priorities Rogers describes on his Senate campaign page.

There it claims that after his FBI tenure battling corruption, “Mike knew that people of character were required to step up and serve. Mike’s idea of public service has always been to serve others, not yourself.”

My dude,

How can you say laughable shit standing next to a convicted felon who stoked an attack that injured more than 140 police officers and deaths of five others. You have no shame, no honor, and no prayer of winning.



Other than that, how’ve you been, old pal?



XOXO

Timmer https://t.co/vvioFr2sKP — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) August 20, 2024

Knocking Rogers for his Trump poses and also for using law enforcement officers as photo props, Timmer — the former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party — writes: “You have no shame, no honor, and no prayer of winning.”