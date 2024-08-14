Donald Trump’s “Brain Is Fried” Ex-GOP Attorney Says

The Harvard and Yale educated lawyer George Conway used to be married to one of Donald Trump‘s top advisors, Kellyanne Conway, and he moved easily among Trump’s inner circle after the Republican’s surprise election victory in 2016, when it was rumored that Conway was under consideration for a top post in the Trump administration.

That was eight very long years ago: Conway never became part of Trump’s team, instead he co-founded an organization called Republicans Against Trump to combat what he viewed as a disastrous takeover of the Republican Party by Trump’s MAGA adherents, among them his now ex-wife.

A scathing critic of Trump ever since, the longtime Republican withdrew from the party — on the notion that the GOP had become unrecognizable — and pledged to support Joe Biden‘s re-election campaign.

That support transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris when she replaced Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket — because Conway’s main goal is to prevent a second Trump administration, which he has said repeatedly would endanger the country.

Now Conway believes that Trump — with his increasingly off-kilter claims — is himself doing much of the anti-Trump work that Conway set out to do. Conway’s take here on Trump — “he is done, his brain is fried” — isn’t too different from concerns right-wingers like Greta Van Susteren (below) are expressing.

Trump’s recent Harris attacks — with the former President spreading easily debunked disinformation such as that Harris is propagating A.I.-enhanced crowd size photos, etc. — are showing him, Conway asserts, to be mentally unfit even more plainly than some of Trump’s previous questionable rants.

“To think that is crazy and to try to sell it to people is just as crazy,” Conway says.

The latest, according to Conway, is a escalation of already concerning episodes like Trump’s disquisition on shark death versus death by electrocution below.

Trump’s focus on Harris’s crowds is proving his self-absorption, inability to acknowledge reality, and what Bill O’Reilly has lamented as Trump’s “lack of skill” and discipline. Conway says above that we are witnessing “the final collapse of Trump’s mental state.”