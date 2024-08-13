Bill O’Reilly Drops Truth Bomb on Trump’s Major Problem

Former Fox News persona and longtime Republican advocate Bill O’Reilly dropped an explosive truth bomb on Donald Trump‘s current situation, and the fuse that lights it — according to O’Reilly — is composed of Trump’s own multiple shortcomings.

“The former President lacks discipline, skill and messaging,” Reilly said of Trump’s weaknesses, acutely exposed by a new reality in which he faces a Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, who has — in less than a month — increased her party’s enthusiasm by orders of magnitude.

In multiple instances of what O’Reilly characterizes as “very emotional” self-sabotage, Trump’s bruised ego leads as he lashes out against Harris, calling her “stupid” — for example — instead of attacking her on the issues, as O’Reilly would advise.

[NOTE: The line of attack also exposes Trump’s previous success against Joe Biden as being largely character-driven (“Crooked Joe”, “Sleepy Joe”), since if Trump had strong policy cases to make against Biden he could pivot easily to leverage those against Harris, who after all is Biden’s VP. O’Reilly advises Trump to take this route, but fears he lacks the self-discipline and/or understanding to do it.]

“But Trump isn’t a guy who is internalizing what he should do,” O’Reilly said. “He just flies and he doesn’t really think about the repercussions of what he says.”

With that sentence, O’Reilly, who had just prescribed a way for Trump to win, encapsulates why it could be bad news for American if he does — “he doesn’t really think about the repercussions of what he says.”

O’Reilly says Trump lacks discipline while he implies that discipline is exactly what’s needed for the GOP to win. And if Republicans don’t worry much when the liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) starts thinking America’s “Trump fever has broken” (see below), the MAGA faithful — like anyone versed in horror scripts — pay attention when the call is coming from inside the house.