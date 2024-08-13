Trump Calls Harris “A Beautiful Woman” Like Melania — Elon Musk Laughs

Vice President Kamala Harris‘s campaign addressed the much-publicized “conversation” between GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and his billionaire supporter Elon Musk on X, the social media platform Musk purchased in 2022 for $44 billion.

“Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself – self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024,” said Harris campaign spokesperson Joseph Costello, as reported by The Guardian.

[NOTE: The campaign’s livestream dig refers to the delayed start time of the X conversation, which Musk attributed to a DDOS attack.]

But the campaign had no immediate comment on the Trump’s assessment of Harris’s image as it appeared on the cover of Time magazine.

In a moment many listeners found startling, the former president said Harris looked exceedingly “beautiful” on the magazine cover and even compared her to his wife, the former fashion model Melania Trump.

“[Harris] is terrible, but she’s getting a free ride. I saw a picture of her on Time magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live,” Trump said about Harris’s portrayal on the cover. “It was a drawing, and actually, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania.”

Musk, perhaps being as surprised as anyone else by the comparison, laughed and said “yeah.”

Trump says he saw Kamala Harris today on Time Magazine. He says she looked beautiful but then says it was drawing. He then says she looked like Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/pW9ctsCt0r — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2024

Whatever may be Harris’s foibles as Trump sees them — surely characterizing her as a “radical left lunatic” is meant as an insult — Trump seemed resigned to admitting Harris was, at least physically (not a small factor in Trump’s world), an attractive candidate.

Trying to move on from the subject of Harris’s pulchritude, Trump told Musk: “But of course, she’s a beautiful woman, so we’ll leave it at that.”

[NOTE: Bearing little obvious resemblance to one another, Harris and Melania Trump are of the same generation. Harris, born in Oakland, California in 1964, is six years older than Ms. Trump, born in 1970 in the former Yugoslavia — now part of Slovenia.]