J.D. Vance Faces His Own Dylan Mulvaney “Bud Light” Moment

The mysterious photos don’t have the creepy or flawless aspect of Artificial Intelligence creations, but they are sure to creep out some of MAGA’s most vociferous followers.

Two pictures alleging to be snaps of current Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance — reportedly in drag during his days at Yale Law School — have been posted on X, just as Vance’s running mate Donald Trump posted again on X for the first time in a year.

a second photo has hit my inbox https://t.co/JRKIE9JHRD pic.twitter.com/4wIWF28mEU — matt (@mattxiv) August 12, 2024

Posted by an account linked to Matt Bernstein, a self-described “friendly queer jew with very long nails,” the photos appear to show Vance in drag costume, in a skirt with a necklace and a blonde wig.

The transgender look doesn’t say “Republican Vice President” so much as it suggests TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney, whose receipt of a customized Bud Light can so enraged MAGA adherents in April 2023 that they stirred up a massive boycott of what was once the #1 selling beer in America.

[NOTE: As far as gender fluidity goes, if Vance can do a sort of Mulvaney, what’s to stop Mulvaney from looking a little like Vance…?]

MAGA made-man Kid Rock embodied the rage and betrayal that a certain kind of homophobic Bud Light drinker felt when Mulvaney was linked to the brand, violently shooting up cases of Bud Light in a field with a semi-automatic weapon.

Vance may now face his own Bud Light moment. How those MAGA adherents who crushed the brand will react to the idea of Vance — if it is him — exploring his feminine side may have the same kind of impact on the election that Mulvaney’s sponsorship had on Bud Light’s sales, which plummeted.