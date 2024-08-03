Blake Lively Stuns in Plunging Halter Dress, Peep-Toe Stilettos, “Those Shoes!”

Hollywood star Blake Lively is pivoting from promoting Deadpool v. Wolverine with her husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, to introducing the world to her new film (without Reynolds), It Ends With Us.

As seen below in New York City on her way to film an episode of the morning talk show Kelly & Mark (it airs on Wednesday), Lively stunned in a white floral halter dress with a multi-layer ruffle skirt and a pair of pink stilettos embellished with 3D pink flower petals at the ankles.

Lively reported that the vintage Vivienne Westwood dress is “30 years old but doesn’t look a day over 25,” and the five-inch peep-toe baby pink stilettos are by the legendary shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

More than one fan replied, “Those shoes!!!”

For another press interview, Lively turned heads in the sheer au natural lace dress by New Yorker and design star Michael Kors, above.

Above is the trailer for the dramatic romantic film It Ends With Us, in which Lively plays the protagonist Lily Bloom, who falls for a neurosurgeon played by Justin Baldoni, who directed the film. Jenny Slate co-stars.