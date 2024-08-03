Salma Hayek Stuns in String Bikini, Camila Cabello Reacts

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek (Frida, Desperado, Grown Ups) often flaunts her curves in glamorous dresses on the red carpet. In the summer the 57-year-old brunette beauty often strikes a pose in a form-fitting bikini.

When Hayek dropped the stunning green and pink string bikini photos below, in which she’s lying on an inflatable lounge chair in the pool, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

More than one fan replied: “How is she 57?” and “No way you’re 57,” and Havana singer Camila Cabello dropped a red-heart-eyed emoji.

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she stars in the upcoming post WWII drama Without Blood, based on the novel of the same title by Alessandro Baricco. Barrico also wrote Salt, which was turned into a film starring Angelina Jolie, who directed Hayek in Without Blood. Oscar-nominated actor Demián Bichir (A Better Life, The Hateful Eight) co-stars.

Above are photos from the set of Without Blood starring Hayek, directed by Jolie.

Director Angelina Jolie on the set of her next feature #withoutblood with lead Salma Hayek in Italy. pic.twitter.com/gsa6vkxL48 — afiaonfiyah🌴 (@afiaonfiyah) June 22, 2022

Without Blood is scheduled for a September 2024 release.