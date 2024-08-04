Angie Harmon Stuns in Bikini Photo, “I Can’t Believe My Eyes”

Actress Angie Harmon is best known for her crime fighting roles as police officer Jane Rizzoli on the TNT series Rizzoli & Isles and as Assistant District Attorney Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order.
When not on a TV set, the 51-year-old brunette beauty often spends time with her family. As seen below, she is the mother of three daughters (their father is Harmon’s ex-husband, former NFL cornerback Jason Sehorn of the New York Giants).
Harmon surprised her followers on Instagram when she shared the photo below of her in a colorful bikini. She captioned it: “Climb every mountain” and used the hashtag #JusticeForOllie.
Harmon’s fans and friends are going wild over the bikini photo. As one replied: ” I open Instagram and I see this photo of you in a bikini. I can’t believe my eyes.”
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova replied: “Incredible. Both you and the background.”
Note: The hashtag #JusticeForOllie refers to Harmon’s dog Ollie who was fatally shot by a man delivering groceries to her home in North Carolina.
Harmon wrote: “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.” Harmon told the story on ABC News, see below.
@abcnews Actress Angie Harmon is opening up for the first time after her family dog, Oliver, was shot and killed by a driver doing an Instacart delivery at her North Carolina home. "It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," Harmon told ABC News' Juju Chang in an interview that aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America." "And you don't ever forget that sound." The actress said she was communicating with the Instacart shopper, whom she thought was a woman named Merle, via text message during the delivery process. She said she later discovered the delivery person's identity, a male, did not appear to match the name or photo on the Instacart app. #angieharmon #news #abcnews ♬ original sound – ABC News