Denise Richards and Daughter Stun in String Bikinis, “Should Be an Ad”

Former Hollywood power couple Charlie Sheen (Wall Street, Platoon) and Denise Richards (Wild Things, Starship Troopers) had two children together while they were married, daughters named Sami and Lola.

As seen in the photos below, 20-year-old Sami Sheen is enjoying her summer abroad in Europe where she’s been modeling a variety of tiny ensembles including a yellow cable knit bandeau and tiny shorts by designer EDIKTED.

Sami captioned the boat photos above: “this should be an ad for dramamine.”

In the series below — be sure to swipe — Sami models a tiny pink string bikini on the Amalfi Coast of Italy. She writes that the trip — with her mother! — was on her bucket list.

Richards shared her own string bikini photos from the Amalfi Coast, see below. She captioned the series — again, be sure to swipe — “recharging” with a sun emoji.

Get ready to see more of Sami’s mother: Denise Richards stars in the upcoming series Paper Money with Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), ex-husband of Richards’ former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Camille Grammer. Steve Guttenberg (Cocoon, Three Men and a Baby) also co-stars.