Liz Cheney: “Neither Trump Nor Vance Is Fit To Serve”

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was censured by House Republicans and voted out of Congress for her lack of MAGA fealty after leading the GOP side of the House Select Committee on The January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, is criticizing Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) for accepting the nomination as Vice President from the GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump.

[Note: Vance was a vocal critic of Trump in the past. In August 2016 he said, “I can’t stomach Trump. I think that he is noxious and he is leading the white working class people into a very dark place.” The author of Hillbilly Elegy, Vance was chosen in large part for his appeal to white working class voters.]

Vance called Trump dangerous, “divisive and arrogant” several times on multiple different occasions in 2016:pic.twitter.com/fiJP7rtS3d — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2024

Cheney quoted herself from a post she wrote in February: “Yesterday, JD Vance claimed that Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President. Vance also admitted he would have done what VP Pence refused to do on January 6th—help Trump illegally seize power. That’s tyranny. Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve.”

JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t – overturn an election and illegally seize power. He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine. The Trump GOP is no longer the… https://t.co/l0O64J3pSj — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 16, 2024

Acknowledging the 2024 GOP Trump Vance ticket today, Cheney wrote: “JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t – overturn an election and illegally seize power. He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine. The Trump GOP in no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution.”

GOP Senator Mitt Romney: "“I don’t know that I can disrespect someone more than J. D. Vance." pic.twitter.com/r59dxMga5z — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 15, 2024

Former GOP presidential nominee and U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) — another Republican who has been critical of Trump and MAGA — said of Vance: “I don’t know that I can disrespect someone more than J. D. Vance.”