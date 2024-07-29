Lili Reinhart Stuns in Sheer Plunging Bodycon Dress, “The ’90s Called”

Actress Lili Reinhart is best known for her role as Betty Cooper from the teen drama series Riverdale, based on the Archie Comics. But when not pretending to be in the 1950s, the blonde beauty is channeling fashion from the 1990s, too.

As seen below, the 27-year-old struck a pose in a stunning black gown with a plunging neckline and captioned it: “the 90s called” with a red phone emoji.

Note: Reinhart is rocking a sleek, sexy, and form-fitting vintage Giorgio Armani slip dress. That sheer plunging back bodycon gown is from the late 1990s and tapers to a v-shape leaving the back exposed, too.

Reinhart is also turning heads this summer in more casual wear — lingerie and bikinis — as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: she stars in the upcoming comedy family drama series Hal & Harper with Cooper Raiff (who wrote the script) and Mark Ruffalo (The Kids Are Alright, Spotlight). Reinhart and Raiff play siblings; Ruffalo plays their single dad.

First look at Cooper Raiff’s ‘HAL & HARPER’ starring Cooper Raiff, Lili Reinhart, Havana Rose Liu and Mark Ruffalo. https://t.co/u4C0xYKAoX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 3, 2024

Note: Addison Timlin (Startup) and Havana Rose Liu (American Horror Stories) co-star in Hal & Harper. Above is the official trailer. No premere date has been announced yet.