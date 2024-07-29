Carrie Underwood Stuns in Fishnet Mini Dress, “Top 10 Look”

When not hosting her SiriusXM show Carrie’s Country, American Idol Season 4 winner and mega country music star Carrie Underwood is often on stage. The 41-year-old blonde beauty most recently thrilled her fans in Hawaii where she stunned in a sparkly fishnet mini dress and hot pink cowboy boots.

Underwood reported from Honolulu: “I’ve consulted with the band and we all agree that is the loudest crowd we’ve ever played for! Waking up this morning with such a full heart! Let’s gooooo!”

Underwood’s fans are going wild over the photos (above) and more than one replied: “Love this outfit!” with fire emojis. Running coach Nicole responded: “This look is a top 10 for me.”

In Chicago, as seen in the series above, Underwood rocked a bodysuit and cutoff shorts in front of another large, loud crowd, which also approved of her “smoke show” look.

Get ready to see more of Underwood: she’s returning to the legendary Grand Ole Opry for back-to-back shows on September 6 and September 7. She will perform two shows (7 and 9:30 each night).

Underwood has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008. She was invited by Randy Travis to become a member and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks. Note: There are currently 71 active Grand Ole Opry members.