Steve Bannon Says Prison Will Resemble His U.S. Navy Service

Former Trump White House political strategist Steve Bannon, who has been ordered by a judge to report to prison before July 1 regarding two contempt of Congress charges, said he’s not scared of prison. (Note: A jury found Bannon guilty on the two counts of contempt of Congress.)

On the Tucker Carlson podcast, Bannon was asked why he isn’t scared when most people would be. Bannon referred to his time in the U.S. Navy and said: “In my 20s, I served my country on a Navy destroyer, in my 70s, I’ll serve my country in a federal prison. It doesn’t make any difference, it won’t change my life.” He added, “If I have to be a political prisoner, I’ll be a political prisoner.”

[Bannon served seven years in the Navy beginning in 1977, three of those years largely aboard the guided-missile destroyer Paul F. Foster.]

Bannon chose not to comply to a subpoena delivered by the House Select Committee on the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Bannon has been appealing the contempt of Congress charges for the past two years and now says he wants to take it to the Supreme Court, contending that the Jan 6 Committee that subpoenaed him was illegally constituted. The nation’s highest court has considered a similar appeal, striking down the request of former Trump economist Peter Navarro, who is currently serving a four month sentence in a Washington, DC prison for a contempt of Congress charge after not complying with a subpoena from the House Select Committee.