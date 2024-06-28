‘Sound of Freedom’ Movie Star Chooses Biden Over Trump

Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion) starred in the Trump-promoted 2023 Christian movie Sound of Freedom. (The former president hosted a private screening of the film at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.)

Sound of Freedom is about a former Homeland Security agent (Jim Caviezel) who sets out to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia. Sorvino played the agent’s wife in the film, which attracted considerable attention for its connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Some Sound of Freedom fans voiced their surprise today when they learned that Sorvino isn’t voting for Trump.

After the first presidential debate, Sorvino wrote: “If I have to chose between slower speech w/principles & honesty, fast talking prevarication, numerous criminal convictions, pending cases and civil judgements, rabid xenophobia incitement & plans to end democracy as we know it, I’ll take the former. How can one even debate…”

Note: When Sound of Freedom was released and promoted by Trump, Sorvino — who has been an advocate for victims of human trafficking for more than a decade — said of the film: ” I wish it hadn’t been politicized.”

One fan replied: “Mira I use to love you now u write this crap .. it’s so sad,” and another chimed in, “So disappointed I don’t know what to say.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Sound of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde — he just signed a rich deal with Angel Studios (which produced Sound of Freedom) to direct an additional five faith-based feature films over the next ten years. The deal reportedly includes the studio buying him a house (worth $4 to 5 million) in a location of his choosing.