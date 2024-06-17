Ex-GOP Lawyer Says Florida Vote Could Send Trump To Prison

Anthony Scaramucci, the Harvard-trained lawyer from Long Island who briefly served as former President Donald Trump‘s White House Director of Communications in July 2017, has become a top critic of his former boss and a supporter of President Joe Biden in both the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

Scaramucci this week amplified the Newsweek article ‘Donald Trump at Risk of Losing Florida, Recent Polls Suggest.’

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee won the state of Florida in both 2016 and 2020, but two new major polls (by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research) suggest Trump’s lead over Biden has declined: data “this month have shown Biden just four points behind the former president in a straight race.” The same poll in April suggested that Trump was eight points ahead of Biden.

Scaramucci shared the article on social media and added: “If Trump loses Florida, he stays in Florida.”

If Trump loses Florida, he goes to Rikers and Allenwood. https://t.co/y54u4HYk2N — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 16, 2024

Conservative lawyer George Conway — a former Republican who is now campaigning and fundraising for the Biden-Harris ticket (and the ex-husband of Trump’s 2016 campaign leader Kellyanne Conway) — responded to Scaramucci: “If Trump loses Florida, he goes to Rikers and Allenwood.”

Conway’s reference to the New York prison Rikers Island is related to Trump’s pending sentencing in Manhattan, where he was found guilty last month on 34 felony counts (the sentencing is scheduled for July 11).

Trump also faces felony changes in Georgia and separate federal felony charges in three total cases that all appear unlikely to go to court before the election. If he wins, the idea is Trump can scuttle the federal DOJ cases against him and hobble the Georgia case. If he loses, he will have far less power to combat or kill the prosecutions.

“Allenwood,” Wikipedia relates, “is a maximum security United States federal prison in Pennsylvania. It is part of the Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex and is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a division of the United States Department of Justice.”