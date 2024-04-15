U.S. Congressman Pleads With Trump NY Jurors, “Do The Right Thing”

Former President Donald Trump, who faces criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, is in Manhattan for the historic trial. The presumptive GOP 2024 presidential nominee is the first former President to stand trial in a criminal prosecution.

As the court begins jury selection, Trump supporter Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) — who is on Trump’s shortlist for potential vice presidential candidates — pleaded with New Yorkers who could potential sit on the jury.

The Brooklyn-born politician said on Newsmax: “My plea is to the people of New York, of Manhattan, who may sit on this trial. Please do the right thing for this country. Everyone is allowed to have their political viewpoint but the law is supposed to be blind.” (Donalds echoes Trump’s opinion in asserting that the charges brought against the former President by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are politically motivated .)

Note: In March 2023, a grand jury voted to indict the former president, charging him with alleged falsification of business records related to his reimbursement of Cohen for the payment to Daniels. Trump, who opted not to speak to the grand jury, pleaded not guilty.

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on Newsmax makes "a plea" to the people of Manhattan to acquit Trump pic.twitter.com/NuRNjmFpfA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2024

Donalds, who is not a lawyer, called the hush money trial a “trash case” and claimed “there’s no crime here, and if there is any potential for a verdict, they should vote not guilty.”

Note: In every criminal case, the judge tells the jury that a defendant charged with a crime is presumed to be innocent. The jury must determine what the true facts are based on evidence and testimony provided in court.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to several crimes and said he had arranged hush money payments to two women “for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in coordination with” Trump, is one of the witnesses for the prosecution. Daniels is also scheduled to testify in court.