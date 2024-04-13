Matt Gaetz Gets Mocked For Fake Democratic Nostalgia

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) works with Democrats when it’s convenient. Every Democrat in the House of Representatives, for example, agreed with Gaetz that former Rep. Kevin McCarthy should be ousted from the Speakership in October, albeit with different motivations for their beliefs.

This week Gaetz, attempting to score MAGA points by knocking his sometimes useful Democratic colleagues, wrote a post saying he missed the old kind of Democrats, characterizing the new breed as “militant and nosey.”

Commenting on the broadly supported foreign military aid to Ukraine and the passage of FISA with its controversial Section 702 (permitting warrantless surveillance) unchanged, Gaetz waxed faux nostalgic, saying he missed when the “Democrat Party was anti-War and pro Fourth Amendment.”

[NOTE: The Fourth Amendment prohibits “unreasonable searches.” Section 702 permits surveillance of Americans who become known to law enforcement when they are connected directly to a foreign target already under investigation, a situation that affects very few Americans and which intelligence experts say is not “unreasonable.”]

There is not a single former Republican President, VP, or past nominee for either of those offices except Sarah Palin, who is supporting the current Republican nominee for president. Not one. All of them would be booed at most GOP events. Which party has radically changed? pic.twitter.com/E7AXWWnalc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 13, 2024

Responding to Gaetz’s charge that the Democratic Party is unrecognizable because its principles have changed so drastically, political pundit and former Republican prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, writes that it is the GOP that has changed, transforming into a new Trump-centric operation more accurately known as MAGA.

“There is not a single former Republican President, VP, or past nominee for either of those offices except Sarah Palin, who is supporting the current Republican nominee for president,” Filipkowski sneers. “Not one. All of them would be booed at most GOP events. Which party has radically changed?”