Trump’s “Next Attorney General” Says “I Don’t Like Democracy”

GOP lawyer Mike Davis is being touted as former President Donald Trump’s next Attorney General if he is elected again in 2024. (Donald Trump, Jr. has mentioned Davis as “the next AG” on his podcast.)

Davis has been criticized by political pundits including former MSNBC star Medhi Hasan (below) for his statements about a potential second Trump administration. Davis said: “We’re gonna put kids in cages, it’s going to be glorious” and promised a pardon “to every January 6 defendant.” If Trump is elected and he is selected, Davis vowed to “rain hell down on Washington, D.C.”

Davis is the founder and president of Article III Project, an organization which boasts of “pressuring U.S. Senators” to support conservative Trump-appointed Supreme Court Judges Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

He started the Article III Project in 2019, he said, “after I helped Trump win the Gorsuch and Kavanaugh fights.” Davis claims Democrats “have politicized and weaponized our justice systems.”

Note: Davis served as a law clerk for Gorsuch.

Trump's potential second term Attorney General pick, Mike Davis: I'm going to be Trump's viceroy of D.C. because I don't like democracy. I want more authoritory powers pic.twitter.com/1v1aMDnCez — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 27, 2024

This week, Steve Bannon — former chief strategist in the Trump White House — welcomed Davis to his podcast and introduced him as “the next Attorney General of the United States.” Davis declared: “I’m going to be Trump’s viceroy of D.C. because I don’t like democracy. I want more authoritory [sic] powers.”

Note: “Authoritory” doesn’t appear in standard dictionaries, but viceroy does — it’s defined as “the governor of a country or province who rules as the representative of a king or sovereign.” Also: one who acts on behalf of a king or monarch (vice= in place of; roy = king).