MAGA Congressman Says GOP Should Shut Down Government, “100 Percent”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) is facing far-right pushback over the $1.2 trillion government spending bill which he negotiated with President Joe Biden. If passed, the deal will fund the government through September.

When CNN correspondent Manu Raju asked Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) about the encroaching deadline — if the spending bill isn’t passed by Friday, parts of the government will shut down — Paul said it’s not about the deadline or process. He said: “It’s about whether or not someone stands up and says the emperor has no clothes, the country has no money.”

Asked if he thinks the GOP should down the government, Rep. Tim Burchett said: "I do. 100 percent." pic.twitter.com/lc2I7L1H75 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 20, 2024

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) told Raju he is concerned about the ability of lawmakers to make a sound decision within 72 hours on a bill that is reportedly 2,000 pages. Good said: “you don’t know what policies are in there or not in there.”

Note: During a closed-door meeting yesterday, Johnson assured Republicans that funding for additional detention beds run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and cutting off aid to UNRWA, the United Nations agency that provides aid to Palestinians, were included in the deal, according to The New York Times.

When Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) was asked by Raju if the GOP should shut down the government, he replied: “I do. 100 percent.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) disagrees with Burchett and company that a shutdown is in the best interest of the country, tweeting twice that national defense, competition with China, service members’ well-being and global stability are some of what’s at stake in funding the government.

The choice for Speaker Johnson is clear:



Put the supplemental on the floor for a vote and help deliver Ukraine the aid it desperately needs.



OR



Cast his lot with Trump and MAGA extremists who seem to want to see a victorious Putin.



Speaker Johnson: Stand up for democracy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 20, 2024